Karnataka: Row erupts over ‘pro-Pak’ slogans at Soudha

BENGALURU: Congress’ celebrations after its impressive win in the Rajya Sabha polls were marred by a controversy over followers of newly elected RS member Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly raising slogans that were heard as “Pakistan Zindabad” in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday evening. But it remains unclear whether the slogans, shouted amid a lot of din, were “Naseersaab Zindabad” or “Pakistan Zindabad”.

BJP filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police against Hussain and his supporters, and an FIR was registered against “unknown persons”.

Soon after his victory, Hussain was seen with his followers who were raising slogans in Vidhana Soudha corridors.