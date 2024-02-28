Karnataka: Row erupts over ‘pro-Pak’ slogans at Soudha

BENGALURU: Congress’ celebrations after its impressive win in the Rajya Sabha polls were marred by a controversy over followers of newly elected RS member Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly raising slogans that were heard as “Pakistan Zindabad” in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday evening. But it remains unclear whether the slogans, shouted amid a lot of din, were “Naseersaab Zindabad” or “Pakistan Zindabad”.
BJP filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police against Hussain and his supporters, and an FIR was registered against “unknown persons”.
Soon after his victory, Hussain was seen with his followers who were raising slogans in Vidhana Soudha corridors.
BJP to take up ‘Pak slogan’ matter in both Houses today
Opposition BJP accused Congress leader’s supporters of raising “pro-Pakistan slogans” and demanded their arrest. BJP is also likely to take up the issue in the Assembly and Council on Wednesday.
Senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar said, “A sedition case should be registered against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha corridors.”
Senior BJP leaders, including former home minister Araga Jnanendra, protested outside Vidhana Soudha police station on Tuesday evening.
Taking to X, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the anti-national elements must be arrested immediately. “Despite evidence, if the Congress government tries to protect anti-nationals, it will be held responsible for the consequences,” he said.
“Shameless @INCKarnataka workers shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogans in the Karnataka Assembly to celebrate Congress candidate Naseer Hussain’s victory in the Rajya Sabha election. This is a direct fallout of CM @siddaramaiah and DCM @DKShivakumar’s’ dangerous game of appeasement politics which has emboldened anti-national elements and tukde tukde gang,” Ashoka posted on X.