Country set to take a big leap forward, says Jaishankar

BELAGAVI/HUBBALLI: The country is heading to another level, riding on 10 years of phenomenal growth in most of the sectors, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said here on Wednesday. “The coming world will be based on Artificial Intelligence, chips, electric mobility, robotics etc. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the foundation he laid in the last decade, the nation is set to take a big leap forward in the coming days,’’ he added.

Inaugurating a new school of KLE Society in Chikkodi, 70km from Belagavi, on Wednesday, Jaishankar said the country’s economic ranking stood at 11 when Modi took over as PM and has reached number 5 in the last 10 years. “Modi’s guarantee is that the country will become number 3 in the world soon. But I am sure India will be the world’s top economy soon,’’ said Jaishankar.

‘Don’t believe global indices’

Interacting with students in Hubballi, Jaishankar said showing India in a poor light in various global indices was politics by other means, and parties that failed to do well domestically were making their friends abroad draft such reports.