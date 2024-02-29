Kannada board deadline ends, violators to face action

BENGALURU: With the deadline for shops and establishments to compulsorily display sign boards with 60% in Kannada ending on Wednesday (February 28), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a circular to all zonal officers asking them to initiate action against the violators.

According to BBMP officials, commercial industries and business enterprises, trusts, counseling centres, hospitals, laboratories, recreation centres, and hotels, etc., operating with permission and sanction from the government or local authorities shall use Kannada language on nameplates.

Accordingly, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on February 2 and 12, all commercial enterprises under the civic body’s purview have to compulsorily put up such nameplates by February 28. All traders were instructed to display 60% Kannada language failing which their trade licenses would be suspended. Further, notice was issued to 55,187 commercial shops/businesses to adopt Kannada language nameplates. Accordingly, as on February 28, 52,134 commercial enterprises have followed the rules under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act.

The BBMP Special Commissioner, Health Department, has also issued a circular to take necessary action against 3,044 commercial enterprises for not implementing Kannada language nameplates. BBMP will now suspend the license and also begin sealing down such establishments that did not follow the rule.