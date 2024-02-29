Karnataka: CAT stays DFO’s suspension over row with MLA

BENGALURU: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stayed the order to suspend IFS officer Shivanand Naikawadi from the post of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO), Ghataprabha Division in Gokak.

“The operation of the government order dated February 21, 2024, issued by the Chief Secretary, is stayed till the next date of hearing,” said the bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice S Sujatha and Administrative Member Rakesh Kumar Gupta, while issuing a notice to the state government. Shivanand stated in his application that the range forest officer filed a complaint in January 2023 about an unauthorised construction in Sy. No. 588B in Raibag Reserved Forest by a contractor to accommodate a social range forest office.

The contractor put pressure on Shivanand by approaching powerful persons and he used to receive phone calls from different persons, asking him to permit the illegal construction. Many calls were from a few unscrupulous persons, impersonating Duryodhana Aihole, Raibag MLA. They threatened him with dire consequences.Shivanand was fed up with such calls. On receiving a call again on January 8, 2024, thinking that the caller was another impersonator he retorted by sternly questioning the credentials of the caller.

The caller introduced himself as the MLA. Shivanand stated that he had no intention of insulting or threatening the MLA, but it appeared that the MLA recorded the conversation on his phone and released it on social media and electronic media to tarnish his image. After the MLA filed a complaint with the chief minister, the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests issued a show-cause notice to Shivanand, to which he replied.

The chief secretary too issued a show-cause notice to Shivanand, alleging that he recorded the conversation and released it on social media. He explained to the chief secretary that his phone does not have a recording feature and narrated the circumstances that led to the incident. But without considering it, he was suspended, he stated.