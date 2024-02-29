Karnataka: CM threatens stern action if FSL report proves pro-Pak slogan

BENGALURU: Even as the controversy surrounding Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain’s followers allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan rocked Assembly and Council proceedings, the state government on Wednesday warned that stern action would be taken if the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report proved that such a slogan was indeed raised.

“If the FSL report proves that a slogan was raised in favour of Pakistan, serious action will be taken in this regard. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Police registered a suo-motu case against “unknown persons” on Tuesday evening, and video footage has been sent to FSL for tests. The Opposition BJP leaders have also filed a complaint against Hussain and his followers, seeking action.

Stern action will be taken against whoever raised slogans against the nation, he reiterated. Responding to a question from reporters about allegations of such an incident taking place in Vidhana Soudha, the CM asked what difference would it make to those who want to raise slogans.

In the Assembly, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara informed the members that it is a serious matter and the entire nation is looking at them.”This incident should not have happened. A section of the media is reporting that such slogans were raised, while some of those present at the spot are saying they did not hear such slogans. We immediately registered a suo-motu case,” he said.