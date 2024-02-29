Karnataka man kills baby daughter by throwing her against wall for crying profusely, held

HUBBALI: In a shocking incident, a father threw his own child to a wall at his residence in Dharwad district. The seven-months-old girl child, Vaishanavi, succumbed to injuries on Thursday at KIMS hospital in Hubbali.
The incident was reported in Yadwad village of Dharwad district on Wednesday night. The accused Shambulinga Shahapurmath, 37, who was arrested soon after the incident, has been booked under IPC section 302 for murder.
The accused's father has reportedly told the police officials that he was unhappy after his daughter was born. The deceased, Vaishanavi, was his second child.
Shambulinga used have frequent quarrels with his wife and reportedly beat her up. It's said that he also tried to harm the baby girl by threatening to pour water on her.
The police said that the accused was sleeping after having his dinner at his residence. At around 10.30 pm he was woken up when the baby started crying.
According to the statement of his wife, soon after the father woke up, he started hurling swear words and banged the baby against the wall. The baby suffered blood clotting in the brain and could not be saved.
On Wednesday night, the father was booked under attempted murder case (IPC 307) which was later converted into murder on Thursday afternoon. The baby girl died around 12.30 noon at the KIMS hospital where she was admitted.
Police said that the father was an alcoholic and used to work as daily wage labourer in the village. Soon after the incident, the neighbours rushed to the house and caught hold of Shahapurmath.
While the baby was shifted to KIMS, a team of police officials arrived at the village. The villagers handed over Shahapurmath to the police. Many of them have also recorded their statements with the police.