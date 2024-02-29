Karnataka man kills baby daughter by throwing her against wall for crying profusely, held

HUBBALI: In a shocking incident, a father threw his own child to a wall at his residence in Dharwad district. The seven-months-old girl child, Vaishanavi, succumbed to injuries on Thursday at KIMS hospital in Hubbali.

The incident was reported in Yadwad village of Dharwad district on Wednesday night. The accused Shambulinga Shahapurmath, 37, who was arrested soon after the incident, has been booked under IPC section 302 for murder.

The accused's father has reportedly told the police officials that he was unhappy after his daughter was born. The deceased, Vaishanavi, was his second child.

Shambulinga used have frequent quarrels with his wife and reportedly beat her up. It's said that he also tried to harm the baby girl by threatening to pour water on her.

The police said that the accused was sleeping after having his dinner at his residence. At around 10.30 pm he was woken up when the baby started crying.