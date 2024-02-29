Karnataka: Panel all set to submit caste survey report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) is all set to submit the much-awaited report on the socio-economic education survey, also known as caste survey, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

Successive governments, including Siddaramaiah’s, had dragged their feet on accepting the report that had been mired in controversies. The government had spent a whopping Rs 162 crore for the door-to-door survey. The report is coming at a time when the Congress has been promising to conduct a caste survey with impetus on backwardness of the SC, ST, OBC communities if the I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Even senior party leader Rahul Gandhi had made a statement in this regard.

“We will fulfil our responsibility by submitting the detailed report along with the data collected during the survey to the government,” commission chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde told TNIE. His term along with the five members of the commission, which was extended, will come to an end on Thursday.