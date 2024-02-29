Karnataka: Power tariff reduced by 110 paise/unit

BENGALURU: After a gap of 15 years, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Wednesday reduced the power tariff by 110 paise per unit for 2024- 25. This is against the proposed hike by electric supply companies (Escoms) of 49-163 paise per unit.

With this, domestic consumers will pay Rs 5.90 per unit instead of Rs 7 from April 1. There will be no changes for those getting zero bills under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The KERC order, which was released on its website on Wednesday, stated, “LT domestic lighting energy charges reduced by 110 paise per unit for consumption above 100 units.”

The last time the tariff was reduced was in 2008 when KERC cut it by 50 paise. For 2023- 24, KERC had increased the power tariff by 70 paise per unit.

KERC stated that energy charges for HT commercial consumers too have been reduced by 125 paise per unit and demand charges by Rs 10 per KVA. For HT industrial consumers, the tariff has been reduced by 50 paise per unit and demand charges by Rs 10 per KVA.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) too released an order on Wednesday, stating that there will be zero charges for March under the fuel and power purchase cost adjustment (first amendment) regulations.

An energy department official explained that the reduction in power tariff is not because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is because of the heavy financial burden the state government is bearing in view of its free power scheme.