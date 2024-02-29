Karnataka: Row over pro-Pak slogan rocks Houses

BENGALURU: The controversy over Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain’s followers allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan rocked the proceedings in the State Legislative Assembly and Council on Wednesday.

In the Council, marshals had to stop members from marching aggressively towards each other, while in the Assembly, Opposition members tore copies of the Bills passed amid the pandemonium even as they protested in the well of the House.

In both Houses, opposition BJP-JDS and ruling Congress legislators indulged in heated exchanges as they cited local, national and international issues to criticise each other.

The BJP members took up the issue soon after the proceedings started on Wednesday morning. They said the state government has no moral right to continue in power and demanded an NIA probe into the alleged sloganeering on the corridors of Vidhana Soudha.

The ruling party members hit back, while the government assured them of taking action based on a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which will ascertain if a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised. “For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan was raised inside Vidhana Soudha,” said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka.