Karnataka: Undertrial dies under suspicious circumstances

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An undertrial prisoner died in a suspicious manner at Malle Gowda General Hospital on Wednesday morning. Undertrial Satheesh had a tiff with his brother Siddaraju over a money matter seven years ago while he was working in his brother’s hotel. He had gone into hiding after that and was caught by the police four days ago from Hassan and sent to jail.

His sudden death within days after the arrest has angered the family members and they have blamed it on police and jail officials.In the family feud between brothers over money issues, a 307 case was registered against Satheesh. Acting on a tip-off, the city police arrested him from a house in Srinagar Extension in Hassan four days ago and sent him to Chikkamagaluru sub-jail.

After he complained of health problems, Satheesh was admitted to the local general hospital and he died on Wednesday morning.