National Science Day: Bengaluru celebrates scientific spirit

BENGALURU: Commemorating the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on February 28, 1928, the National Science Day was celebrated with full fervour in Bengaluru, with many institutions organising engaging events, lectures, demonstrations, quizzes and experiments for the public to get a hands-on experience.

During the celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Tuesday, Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology Minister NS Boseraju revealed that Nehru STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Environment and Ecology, Astronomy, and Mathematics) Labs would be established in government schools to impart new skills to students and foster a research-based approach. “These labs will nurture curiosity, stimulate creativity, and ignite imagination in young learners,” he said.

Nehru Labs will provide a conducive environment for students to engage in discussions, research, and devise solutions to real-world problems. A curriculum focused on 21st-century skill development will be integrated into the lab activities. This multidisciplinary curriculum will help students gain practical experience.

After a government circular was issued, students across the state were also seen taking the pledge to cultivate a scientific mindset and uphold humanitarian values. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary Education and Literacy, and MC Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, emphasised the plans to establish science centres at the district level for students.

The Science Gallery Bengaluru also held a quiz around fun facts that encapsulated a lot of scientific concepts around everyday life. A lecture series was held in Bengaluru City University on different scientific discoveries and the need to empower R&D in domestic technology at the CV Raman hall, where Raman’s discovery led to a Nobel prize. Similarly, Bangalore University also participated in the pledge to build scientific spirit.