Row cooked up by BJP dirty tricks dept, will file defamation case: Naseer

BENGALURU: With the Opposition BJP taking the ruling Congress to task over the alleged ‘Pro-Pakistan’ slogan controversy, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has decided to file a defamation case, and stated that the whole episode “smacks of conspiracy”.
In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Hussain said, “It is obvious that the entire issue is completely cooked up, false and fictitious. No one present at the venue at that time heard the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan. I met a large number of media persons. Maybe there were about a 100 people and more than 15 journalists who were asking me questions one to one and no one heard it. I will file a defamation case against all those who willfully defamed me.’’
The MP pointed out that television footage and recordings make it clear that his supporters were chanting ‘Nasir Sab Zindabad’ and ‘Nasir Sir Zindabad’ and not ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as it was being made out.
It is a conspiracy by one motivated party and they had used it time and again on so many occasions that such allegations have lost the novelty factor, he said and added sarcastically that they need to think of new ways now.
Hussain, who won the RS seat for an another six-year term with 47 votes, has been backed by both the Congress state and central leadership on the issue. They are all aware that the issue is “purely manufactured,” he added.
Asked why he was the one being targeted among the Congress candidates, he said the answer is obvious. “You know the answer.”
“The BJP’s dirty tricks department has come up with this because they are visibly frustrated that they could not win the second RS seat and because two of their MLAs did not vote for their candidate. This is purely out of frustration,’’ he said.
On BJP leaders raising the issue in the Assembly and Council and staging protests, he said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said in the House that an investigation has been taken up and the FSL was looking into the issue.