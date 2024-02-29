Row cooked up by BJP dirty tricks dept, will file defamation case: Naseer

BENGALURU: With the Opposition BJP taking the ruling Congress to task over the alleged ‘Pro-Pakistan’ slogan controversy, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has decided to file a defamation case, and stated that the whole episode “smacks of conspiracy”.

In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Hussain said, “It is obvious that the entire issue is completely cooked up, false and fictitious. No one present at the venue at that time heard the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan. I met a large number of media persons. Maybe there were about a 100 people and more than 15 journalists who were asking me questions one to one and no one heard it. I will file a defamation case against all those who willfully defamed me.’’

The MP pointed out that television footage and recordings make it clear that his supporters were chanting ‘Nasir Sab Zindabad’ and ‘Nasir Sir Zindabad’ and not ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as it was being made out.

It is a conspiracy by one motivated party and they had used it time and again on so many occasions that such allegations have lost the novelty factor, he said and added sarcastically that they need to think of new ways now.