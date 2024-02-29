This Karnataka ‘Spiderman’ climbs coconut trees upside down

GADAG: A youth from Gadag can climb a coconut tree upside down in just one minute. This stunt has earned him the title ‘Spiderman’. Ishwar Jidagannavar (22) from Shirahatti has also been climbing buildings from his childhood days. He is now aiming at making it to the Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records.
While many climbers struggle to climb 40-50 foot tall coconut trees in the normal posture, Ishwar has puzzled one and all with his unusual style. His videos of climbing the coconut trees have now gone viral on social media. The idea of climbing upside down came to Ishwar’s mind when he saw a tree and visualised that he could climb head down.
He tried once and managed to climb up to 15 foot and came down. He practised for two years and finally started climbing 50 foot tall coconut trees. It is not an easy task by any means as the coconut tree surface is plain and slippery. People fear to climb without any equipment or ropes.
But Ishwar has never used a rope and has not slipped or fallen even once. He now wants to climb a 100 foot tall coconut tree to enter the record books.
Ishwar does not wear hand gloves and climbs with bare hands. He has also defied advice from his friends who told him not to risk his life. However, Ishwar says he wants to earn a name like Koti Ram, the climber of Chitradurga fort.
Some of his friends confirmed, “He has been trying to climb coconut trees for the last two years and has now become an expert. We call him spiderman as Ishwar can climb buildings and effortlessly jump from one building to the other. He has now become famous in our town and also through social media.”
Ishwar said, “I want to make a name in climbing coconut trees upside down. I want to see my name in the Guinness World Records and other record books. I have to practice more as I am planning to climb 100 foot tall coconut tree and that needs a lot of practice. I thank all those who have watched my videos and blessed me.”