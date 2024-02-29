This Karnataka ‘Spiderman’ climbs coconut trees upside down

GADAG: A youth from Gadag can climb a coconut tree upside down in just one minute. This stunt has earned him the title ‘Spiderman’. Ishwar Jidagannavar (22) from Shirahatti has also been climbing buildings from his childhood days. He is now aiming at making it to the Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records.

While many climbers struggle to climb 40-50 foot tall coconut trees in the normal posture, Ishwar has puzzled one and all with his unusual style. His videos of climbing the coconut trees have now gone viral on social media. The idea of climbing upside down came to Ishwar’s mind when he saw a tree and visualised that he could climb head down.

He tried once and managed to climb up to 15 foot and came down. He practised for two years and finally started climbing 50 foot tall coconut trees. It is not an easy task by any means as the coconut tree surface is plain and slippery. People fear to climb without any equipment or ropes.

But Ishwar has never used a rope and has not slipped or fallen even once. He now wants to climb a 100 foot tall coconut tree to enter the record books.