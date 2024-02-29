Water tankers must register in week: BBMP

BENGALURU: With increasing complaints of water tanker suppliers charging exorbitant rates from the public, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) held a joint meeting and decided to set a one-week deadline for water tankers to register with the civic agency.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said only 54 private tankers have registered and according to the data given by the Transport Department, the city is home to 3,500 such tankers.

“We will convene a meeting with those involved in the water tanker business in two days and fix rates. Since many of them have not registered, they have to self-register from March 1 to 7, failing which we will seize tankers and supply water,” Girinath warned. He also added that two engineers-- one from BBMP and another from BWSSB-- will be deployed exclusively to deal with water supply issues in each ward. Their numbers will be given and public can contact them, he added.