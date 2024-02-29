Water tankers must register in week: BBMP

BENGALURU: With increasing complaints of water tanker suppliers charging exorbitant rates from the public, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) held a joint meeting and decided to set a one-week deadline for water tankers to register with the civic agency.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said only 54 private tankers have registered and according to the data given by the Transport Department, the city is home to 3,500 such tankers.
“We will convene a meeting with those involved in the water tanker business in two days and fix rates. Since many of them have not registered, they have to self-register from March 1 to 7, failing which we will seize tankers and supply water,” Girinath warned. He also added that two engineers-- one from BBMP and another from BWSSB-- will be deployed exclusively to deal with water supply issues in each ward. Their numbers will be given and public can contact them, he added.
Girinath also added that as water scarcity has been reported, BWSSB has been tasked to supply water by the deputy commissioner as the monsoon has failed. “BWSSB will press 200 tankers to supply water to affected areas. Also, 100 tankers for BBMP core areas and 100 tankers will be used in town municipal council, city municipal council, and 110 villages in BBMP limits where the Cauvery water supply is yet to reach,” Girinath said.
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the board had already pressed tankers in many areas and in slum pockets where water supply has taken a hit, and it has installed huge tanks attached with taps for the public. “ BWSSB tankers are regularly used to fill these tanks. More than 100 tankers are pressed into service to ensure the public does not face inconvenience. The supply is free of cost,” Manohar added.
On using alternative sources of water, Manohar said BWSSB, on a pilot basis, is using treated water from Rachenahalli Lake and six other water-bodies of the 186, and the plan is to fill all the lakes with tertiary treated water and recharge groundwater.
“Of the 33 sewage treatment plants (STP), 1,380 MLD of water is sourced and the work on 14 STPs to source 124 MLD of water is also in progress. BWSSB aims to source 2,100 MLD of treated water in two years,” he added.