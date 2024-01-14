Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association to host first international chess tournament

The tournament will happen across three categories-- A, B and C hosting 50 grandmasters and 2,250 selected players from India and 20 other countries. Soumya, President of BUDCA announced a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs to the winners. She also informed the association’s plans to host chess tournaments in around 100 schools across Bengaluru and Karnataka, nurturing a new generation of chess enthusiasts. The association also scheduled a Blitz Tournament on January 22 for players of all ages. The official mascot for the tournament ‘CHESSIE’ -- a blue elephant with a crown and dressed with chess blocks was also unveiled.