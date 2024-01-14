‘Hegde’s comment reflects his culture’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Hegde, who was addressing the BJP cadre in Kumta on Saturday, had lashed out at the Chief Minister stating that Siddaramaiah is a person who would go to any extent to appease the minority and mocked his dilemma on going to Ayodhya. “Whether you (Siddaramaiah) attend the event or not, the temple event will not stop,” Hegde said. On the occasion, Hegde also said that the Chinnadapalli mosque of Bhatkal will meet the same fate as the Babri mosque.