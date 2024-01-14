Interview: Upalokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra

How has corruption changed over time?

As society develops, and with the increasing value of properties, the quantum of bribes is also increasing. But what we want to be taken into consideration is how they are taken. Earlier, officers directly took the money. Now, it is not possible as they will be caught, sensing that the money-giver will be followed by the Lokayukta police. Therefore, they are collecting through third parties who are not connected with the matter at all. So he is also caught under the PC Act. That apart, proving the case is becoming more difficult day by day. So, therefore, we have to adopt some other methods to combat this. Lokayukta police are giving a camera, and audio recorder to the complainant to record demands. The PC Act says even proof of mere demand is sufficient though one doesn’t receive a bribe. So demand is to be established with reasonable grounds before the court.