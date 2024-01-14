Kannada added to Google 'Lookout Assisted Vision' app

The ‘Lookout Assisted Vision’ app can be used in smartphones that are equipped with a back camera. It converts images and videos into text and then converts the text into speech using the ‘Text to Speech’ (TTS) tool. The application throws open a window to the outside world for the visually impaired and

enables them to listen to newspapers, and books, and know the denomination of currency notes and scripts on computers. The app was initially available only in English, Hindi and other widely used languages. Now, with Ingalagi’s efforts, Kannada too has been included.