‘Modi can solve Cauvery row after becoming Prime Minister again’: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

HDK will contest LS polls only if Modi suggests: Gowda

With speculation rife over former CM HD Kumaraswamy joining PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet, former PM HD Deve Gowda on Saturday did not rule out the possibility completely. However, Gowda clarified that his son will take a call on contesting the Lok Sabha polls only if Modi advises him to. Recently, when Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda visited Gowda and Kumaraswamy, speculation arose that the latter would get a cabinet berth with the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare portfolio. “A one-time MLA has been made a CM and Modi replaced old leaders with new ones as CMs. Even Modi’s colleagues do not know what his action plan is. So I don’t know what is on his mind,” Gowda said.