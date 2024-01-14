Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Koppal? 

KOPPAL: Social media platforms are abuzz with viral news that claims Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Koppal. There are also rumours that the AICC sources have conducted surveys without informing the local Congress unit and are considering Koppal as one of the choices. There is another buzz that Telangana is AICC sources’ alternative choice. Some people on X have already started inviting the senior leader to contest from Koppal with the hashtag ‘please come to Koppal’. However, no senior congress leaders have confirmed the same. But, the local leaders are circulating the news on social media platforms.