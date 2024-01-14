‘Steady funding will change research in India’: Kris Gopalakrishnan

He said that both public and private entities need to contribute to this. Speaking about the growth of technology and its applications in real-world scenarios, Gopalkrishna said, “2023 was the year when AI went mainstream. It was democratised and its access was available to ordinary individuals. Generative AI is disrupting businesses everywhere. It also helps innovation in research and address real-world problems.”

The winners were conferred the prize across six fields — Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. Scientists were felicitated with a pure gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000.