Cyber fraud: Dharwad doctor loses Rs 1.8 crore

HUBBALLI: A 45-year-old doctor from Dharwad has fallen prey to cyber criminals, losing a whopping Rs 1.79 crore. The cyber crime police are investigating the fraud which took place when the doctor received a call from an unknown individual two months ago.

The fraudster, posing as a financial advisor, duped the doctor by promising lucrative returns on her investments in the stock market. The caller suggested investing in the IPO of Planet Image International Company for substantial profits. The doctor willingly joined a social media site at the caller’s behest.

The interaction took a sinister turn as the cyber criminals successfully extracted sensitive data related to the doctor’s bank accounts. Subsequently, a sum of Rs 1.79 crore was transferred from various bank accounts linked to the victim.

The manner in which the criminals obtained such personal information remains unclear, prompting the police to take up further investigation. A case has been registered with the police who are calling

for awareness during financial dealings.