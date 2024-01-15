Efforts to hush up Hangal moral policing case: Ex-CM Bommai

HUBBALLI: Former chief minister c on Sunday claimed that efforts were being made to hush up the Haveri moral policing case by offering money to the victims. “The government must constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe this incident. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Haveri on Monday, the BJP expects him to make an announcement in this regard,” he told reporters.

The incident happened on January 7 when a group of people barged into a hotel room in Hangal, Haveri district, and roughed up an inter-faith married couple staying there.

The BJP leader alleged that the police have been offering money to the couple to close the case. “Under the garb of investigation, the was taken to Sirsi after the local police got information about the visit of the BJP women’s delegation to Haveri,” he said.

MLA gives Rs 50K to survivor

Haveri: MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar has handed over Rs 50,000 to the rape survivor, who is staying at the Haveri Women Counselling Centre. The MLA visited the centre on Saturday and said that the government is taking the case seriously and the guilty will be punished as per law.