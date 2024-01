KALABURAGI: While instances of school students being made to clean toilets on campus are becoming more commonplace, an incident in Kalaburagi has made the issue a little more serious.

Md Zameer, father of a Class 8 student at Maulana Azad Model English Medium High School on Malagatti Road in Kalaburagi, lodged a complaint with Roza police station on Saturday, accusing the principal, Johra Jubeen, of making students clean the school toilet, apart from cleaning the garden of her residence.

In his complaint, Zameer stated that his son and other students had told him that for the last several months, Johra used to get some of them to clean the school toilets, while some others were also made to clean the garden at her residence.

The complainant added that he went to the school last week and warned the principal not to use school students for such tasks, terming it “unethical”.

Despite the warning, Johra allegedly again asked Zameer’s son to clean her garden on Saturday.