Protective barriers for Metro Phase-2 stns: Alstom lowest bidder

BENGALURU: There was a vociferous call from the public to have protective screen doors at Metro stations, following two recent incidents in which passengers jumped onto tracks and disrupted train operations.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has just opened bids for this crucial infrastructure for its upcoming Blue Line and the underground corridor of the Pink Line of Phase 2.
Alstom Transport India has emerged as the lowest bidder, and is likely to be awarded the contract, said an official.
Alstom has quoted a bid of Rs 857 crore in the tender floated in March 2023. The deadline was later extended.
Full-height screen doors running to a height of 2.15 metres are to be installed at the underground corridor in The Pink Line (Reach-6, Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara), which has 12 UG stations running to 13.89 km from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, while platform screen gates (1.5-metres high) will be installed at its six elevated stations between Taravakere and Kalena Agrahara.
The Central Silk Board to KIA line (Blue Line) will have screen doors at 17 elevated stations and one at-grade station and screen doors at one underground station.
Apart from these protective barriers, the contract also involves installation of communications-based train control signalling and train control systems.