Protective barriers for Metro Phase-2 stns: Alstom lowest bidder

BENGALURU: There was a vociferous call from the public to have protective screen doors at Metro stations, following two recent incidents in which passengers jumped onto tracks and disrupted train operations.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has just opened bids for this crucial infrastructure for its upcoming Blue Line and the underground corridor of the Pink Line of Phase 2.

Alstom Transport India has emerged as the lowest bidder, and is likely to be awarded the contract, said an official.

Alstom has quoted a bid of Rs 857 crore in the tender floated in March 2023. The deadline was later extended.