Ram Mandir must not turn into place for political gambling, says Mahadeva

MYSURU: Slamming the inauguration of the incomplete Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva said the Ram Mandirs in rural pockets have become a haven for “gambling” and “recreational” activities. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya must not become a place for political gambling, he said during a state-level seminar -- Karnataka after 90s -- organised by Shravana Samskrutika Trust and Bayalu Balaga here on Sunday.

The ‘Odalala’ writer also stressed on the need for evaluation of Indian parliamentarians and termed it a “crucial exercise” in the run-up to the elections. The commitment of parliamentarians must be put to scrutiny, he said.

Drawing a parallel with tribals in Chhattisgarh taking their deities (gods) to task for not resolving their distress, Mahadeva said, “Tribals in this country don’t even spare gods from scrutiny. If a god fails to fulfil their wish, they install another idol made of wood. Sadly, people don’t evaluate their leaders. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which will decide the future of the country, we need to evaluate parliamentarians. If we properly do it, 90 per cent of MPs will be chucked out,” he said.

He said ‘me’ is like Hindu but Nanatva (only me) is like Hindutva. “Many are filled with the sentiment of ‘Nanatva’ (only me) across the country and they have to be taught a lesson,” the writer said categorically referring to PM Narendra Modi’s rule.