Tourists to Kodagu up by 30% in 2023

MADIKERI: The statistics released by the Kodagu Tourism Department shows a 38% rise in tourist inflow to Kodagu in 2023. The percentage is in comparison with the tourist influx recorded in 2022. As per the data, 43,69,507 tourists visited the district in 2023 while the count was at 27,29,711 in 2022.

After the natural calamities and the pandemic situation, the tourism sector recorded a downfall and was on a gradual recovery mode.

However, the inflow was the highest last year since 2018 and a total of 5,82,906 tourists visited the tourist spots of the district in December 2023.

These numbers include the count of the tourists visiting only popular spots in the district.

During the New Year up till January 12, the inflow stands at 6,20,808. As per a survey by the department, Kodagu ranked third in the list of most searched tourist spots online.

Sources confirmed that the inflow was the highest during July and August months last year as Kodagu recorded scanty rainfall.