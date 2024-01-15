Veterans’ Day observed in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) observed the 8th Veterans Day at Belgaum Military Station, paying homage to the valorous men and women who served the nation with unwavering dedication, in Belagavi on Sunday.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14 every year as it was on this day in 1953 that the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led the forces to victory in the 1947 war, formally retired from the service. The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since.

The presence of veteran officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and other ranks (OR) added a profound dimension to the occasion. The centre-piece of the 8th Veterans Day celebration was the solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at Sharqat War Memorial which was a poignant moment, a silent tribute to those who fought valiantly and a symbol of our eternal gratitude for their sacrifices.

It provided an opportunity for the serving personnel to interact with their predecessors, forging connections that bridge the gap between past and present.