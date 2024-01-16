BSY, rival camp shadowbox over Tumakuru LS candidate

BENGALURU: Shadowboxing between former CM B S Yediyurappa and his rivals within the BJP has resulted in Tumakuru MP G S Basavaraju opposing the former on the choice of candidate for Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat.

Yediyurappa has been backing former minister JC Madhuswamy, while Basavaraju is opposing him. Originally from the Congress, Basavaraju (82) is unlikely to get the BJP ticket, and is lobbying for former minister V Somanna as his successor. But with the BJP high command suggesting to Somanna not to contest the parliamentary polls, Basavaraju is feeling letdown, say sources.

“In a ploy to checkmate Madhuswamy, Basavaraju floated the name of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from Tumakuru LS seat, as she may have to give up Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat due to anti-incumbency. Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP chief BY Vijayendra also wants Madhuswamy as the party candidate. “If the ticket is given to Madhuswamy, the results could be unpredictable as the people will not accept an egotistic person like him. He has already paid the price for it in the assembly polls,” Basavaraju remarked. He said that he would speak to Amit Shah about Tumakuru LS ticket and explain the ground reality to him.