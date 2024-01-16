CM Siddaramaiah: Committed to ensure justice for gangrape survivor

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday indirectly admitted that shifting of the Hangal gangrape survivor from the destitute home to her village in Uttar Kannada was wrong, and assured that corrective measures would be taken after consultation with the concerned people.
When Siddaramaiah was asked about providing treatment to the accused in the case while allegedly denying the same to the survivor, he expressed innocence, and stated, “I will look into the matter. After discussing with former minister Basavaraj Shivannavar, I will take corrective measures.”
Brushing aside allegations levelled by the BJP leaders against the state government that it was covering up the gangrape case and watering it down, the chief minister said there would be no question of hushing up the case and none of the accused would be spared. Moreover, his government would not allow anybody to take the law in their hands, irrespective of the religion or caste they belong to, he told reporters at Haveri on Monday.
Denouncing the BJP’s demand for a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), Siddaramaiah shot back: “Aren’t the police part of the SIT? It cannot be decided based on a demand by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.” He, however, quickly added that the decision on forming the SIT could be taken depending on the outcome the preliminary investigation. He stressed that the government was committed to taking action as per the law.
Responding to the allegation that the government response to moral policing was meek and none of those responsible in the government were coming hard on the issue, he said the government believed in taking action as per the law rather than giving verbal assurances. Moreover, the government was sympathetic to the family of the survivor. While visiting the survivor was one part of the action taken by the government, another part was to ensure that justice is delivered, he added. When asked about offering compensation to the victim, the CM said that a request has been submitted only now and a decision would be taken after discussing it at the government level.