CM Siddaramaiah: Committed to ensure justice for gangrape survivor

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday indirectly admitted that shifting of the Hangal gangrape survivor from the destitute home to her village in Uttar Kannada was wrong, and assured that corrective measures would be taken after consultation with the concerned people.

When Siddaramaiah was asked about providing treatment to the accused in the case while allegedly denying the same to the survivor, he expressed innocence, and stated, “I will look into the matter. After discussing with former minister Basavaraj Shivannavar, I will take corrective measures.”

Brushing aside allegations levelled by the BJP leaders against the state government that it was covering up the gangrape case and watering it down, the chief minister said there would be no question of hushing up the case and none of the accused would be spared. Moreover, his government would not allow anybody to take the law in their hands, irrespective of the religion or caste they belong to, he told reporters at Haveri on Monday.