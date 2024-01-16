Complex surgery gives man new lease of life in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Kiran Kumar, 49, who was suffering from extensive anterior wall myocardial infarction (MI), got a new lease of life after undergoing a complex heart transplant.

In May last year, when he visited BGS Gleneagles Hospital with complaints of chest pain and breathlessness, medical experts identified severe damage to his left ventricle and pulmonary edema, complicating his condition further with diabetes, early chronic liver disease and a blocked artery.

Despite undergoing primary percutaneous coronary angioplasty (PTCA) and receiving medication, Kumar’s health deteriorated critically, as evidenced by a low left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 15-20 per cent, said transplant surgeon Dr Balasubramani Govini.

In August, facing a rapidly declining quality of life, the option of a heart transplant was presented as a lifeline.

Embracing this opportunity, Kumar underwent a six-hour surgery on December 20. Within three hours, Kumar’s heart was revived.

Dr Govini said that over 1 lakh suffer heart failure with a mere 200 heart transplants taking place in India, despite strong government support and insurance.

Our transplant numbers are remarkably low, he said, and underscored the need for change, urging improved organ donation and heightened public awareness.

Dr Ravindranath Reddy, HOD & senior consultant interventional cardiologist, said the days following the surgery saw Kumar gradually regaining strength under doctors’ care, and eventually walking out of the hospital with renewed vitality.