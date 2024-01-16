Consumer Forum asks HDFC-ERGO to pay Rs 5 lakh to COVID survivor

SHIVAMOGGA: The d istrict consumer disputes redressal commission directed HDFC-ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd to pay an insurance amount of Rs. 4.08 lakh plus interest and compensation to a doctor who had to undergo hospitalization after catching COVID three years ago.

Petitioner CD Raviraj, a BAMS doctor, obtained a health insurance policy from HDFC-ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd in 2021 with a coverage of up to Rs 6 lakh.

The doctor caught COVID later in the year and was hospitalised for several days. The total treatment cost was Rs 4,08,564.