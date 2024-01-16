Dr CN Manjunath to be pitched as JDS Lok Sabha candidate?

BENGALURU: The name of Dr CN Manjunath, celebrated cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Hospital for over two decades, is doing the rounds as a probable candidate for Hassan or Bangalore Rural seat.

Dr Cholenahalli Nanjappa Manjunath (66) superannuated as director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and is on an extended tenure. The previous Siddaramaiah government and BJP government gave him extensions, and his term comes to a close on January 31.

Medical circles hold him in high regard for his role in a surgical procedure, balloon mitral valvuloplasty, and he has been credited with performing the maximum procedures using Accura balloon catheter. He received the Padma Shri in 2007. Politically speaking, he is the brother of CN Balakrishna, JDS MLA from Shravanabelagola. His wife Anasuya is the eldest daughter of former PM HD Deve Gowda. Party sources claim that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna may find it difficult to win this time, and suggested that Manjunath’s name could be pitched for the family fiefdom.

The family already has one MLA, one MLC and one Lok Sabha MP, while Bhavani was a ZP member and an aspirant for KR Nagar seat. Party sources also speak of the fragile relationship between the brothers -- former CM HD Kumaraswamy and his older brother HD Revanna. When contacted, Dr Manjunath said he is not considering a political career, though sources said the Gowda family decision would prevail.