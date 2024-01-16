Hegde must take care of his health: K'taka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Slamming BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde for his recent controversial remarks, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar replied by saying “those who are mentally stable will not speak like him (Hegde)”.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shivakumar said no one with a sane mind will talk like that. “It is a good thing that his leaders have understood what he said was wrong. Ananthkumar Hegde has to take care of his health,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official X handle of Karnataka Congress also slammed Hegde. In a post on X, the party stated, “Hegde is like Kumbhakarna. Sleeping for four and a half years, waking up when the election comes.” It also alleged that Hegde continues the legacy of a mentality that does not tolerate the social, economic and political prosperity of Dalits and backward communities. “Such people are like a cancer in this country,” it stated, adding that Kannadigas will teach him a lesson.

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the statement made by Hegde was his own, and “It has nothing to do with the party”.