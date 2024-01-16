Houthi attacks on Red Sea hits cashew exports from Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: The impending crisis following attacks on ships on the Red Sea by Houthi rebels, who control large parts of Yemen, in solidarity with Gaza, has affected the cashew industry. There are around 250 cashew industries in Dakshina Kannada, and the district exports around 5,800 tonnes of cashew kernels per annum. It produces 2,45,000 tonnes per annum of cashewnuts.

Kalbavi Prakash Rao, Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA) past president, managing director of Mangaluru-based Kalbavi Consumer Foods Pvt Ltd, and one of the importers of break-bulk raw cashew, said they are engaged in import-export business to Africa, Europe and US via sea, using the Red Sea channel and Suez canal. However, he said that due to the Red Sea crisis, vessels are now forced to take longer routes via Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, and travel all the way to Europe over an additional 6,300 nautical miles and 15 extra days of ocean travel.

“Cashew exporters from Dakshina Kannada are affected as there is a steep hike in ocean freight by over $2000 per container, and more than 19,000 vessels are stuck in the safe waters of the Red Sea, due to which there might be a huge delay in cargo reaching its destination. It has already resulted in shortage of containers and port congestion due to the sudden arrival of ships,” he said.