Indian Medical Association to help young docs get jobs abroad

BENGALURU : With the number of medical graduates increasing every year and many not finding jobs, the country in general and Karnataka in particular, is all set to export doctors to many countries, according to Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Many unemployed doctors are trying for jobs abroad, but without any security. To address this issue, the IMA is working towards setting up a facilitation and information centre, according to Dr RV Asokan, IMA president.

Through the centre, the IMA will help doctors and other medical professionals get jobs abroad. The National Medical Association and the Overseas Medical Graduates’ Association will be partners of this initiative. The IMA is also working with the National Employment Exchange for recruitment of medical professionals, Dr Asokan told TNIE.

According to the IMA, around 1,08,915 students graduate every year from 706 registered medical colleges. Of them, 40,000 will not be able to join MBBS and PG courses. “These 40,000 students enroll in coaching centres for NEET and other entrance tests for PG courses. There are around 1.2 lakh unemployed doctors in India. If they are given government jobs, it will be helpful to them,” Dr Asokan said.

The IMA is also looking at the best innovative ways some states have adopted to employ doctors. Citing the example of Kerala, the IMA director said the state is offering incentives for PG students. It has started outreach programmes where doctors visit patients at home on a monthly basis.

The director said each state is being asked to come up with innovative ways of employing doctors and share them with the IMA.

A doctor working with a private hospital said, “The situation of young doctors is very bad. The young doctors are being harassed. They are made to work for long hours in private hospitals and are not paid well. They are now keen on working even in rural areas, but are not given much opportunities. They have no new fields or scopes here.”