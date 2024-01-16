Karnataka: Murder accused’s house set ablaze in cops’ presence

BENGALURU: Panic gripped Gollahalli on Kanakapura road after unidentified miscreants set fire to the house of a murder accused.

The incident happened in the presence of police personnel attached to the District Armed Reserve and jurisdictional station. Police personnel were deployed at the murder accused’s house in anticipation of a retaliatory attack from the family and relatives of the victim.

M Ravisha, 38, of Gollahalli was murdered by his 40-year-old cousin N Ravi Kumar alias ‘Massage’ Ravi, also from Gollahalli on Wednesday. Ravisha is alleged to have abused Ravi’s mother under the influence of alcohol. Enraged by this, Ravi stabbed Ravisha with a knife. Ravisha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Ravisha’s family members vowed to avenge his murder.

Kodihalli police have arrested Ravi. The miscreants set fire to Ravi’s house on Thursday night. An officer, who was part of police personnel deployed at the murder accused’s house, filed a complaint on Friday with Kodihalli police.

Seven police personnel were guarding the house. The miscreants, who entered the compound of the house from behind, set fire to silkworm rearing trays made of bamboo. The fire then spread to the house.

The police personnel did not get any help from local people to douse the fire. A case of mischief by fire with explosive substances has been registered. “The murder case and the mischief by fire are linked. A search for the miscreants is on. Nobody was injured in the fire. The loss has been estimated around Rs 2 lakh,” said a police officer. A case under Section 436 of the IPC has also been registered against the unidentified accused.