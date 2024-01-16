Maternal filicide needs more research in India

The authors from Nimhans quoted well-known American psychiatrist Phillip Resnick, who in 1969 had classified filicide into five types based on ‘motives’ behind the act. These included “altruistic-filicide, where the parent kills the child keeping in mind the ‘best interest of the child’ and is the commonest. The second is psychotic-filicide, where a parent kills the child without any logical reasoning, under the effect of a severe psychotic experience. The third type is unwanted-child-filicide, where the child is viewed as a hindrance to parents’ social benefits. The fourth type is the accidental-filicide, where parents do not have any motive behind filicide and this commonly follows severe neglect and abuse. The fifth type is the spouse-revenge-filicide, where one parent displaces anger towards the child secondary to ongoing severe marital discord, and jealousy”.

They found “consistent associations with family stressors, including severe marital discord, jealousy, unemployment, illiteracy and poor social support, besides severe psychopathology such as ongoing major depressive episode, psychosis, subnormal intelligence, and substance use (as contributing factors behind maternal filicide)”.

In cases of maternal filicide, “it is imperative to get the psychiatric assessment of the mother to ascertain the cause (of homicide), wherever resources are available”, said Professor of Psychiatry Suresh Bada Math, in-charge, Head of Forensic Psychiatry, Nimhans. He has co-authored the paper on maternal filicide with Senior Professor of Psychiatry and Dean, Behavioural Science, Nimhans, Prabha Chandra and others.

Belagavi: Children’s court in Panaji extended the police custody of Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru based startup, by five days in connection with the murder of her 4 yr old son, which, she allegedly committed in a hotel in Goa last week. She will be produced to the court on January 19. Meanwhile, Suchana was confronted by her husband Venkat Raman in the Goa police station, and a brief argument took place between the two. A DNA test of Venkat Raman has been scheduled at Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. Sources said the reports of the tests conducted by Goa Medical College on Suchana would also be out on Wednesday. A psychiatrist doctor from the college has already tested Suchana and his report also is expected to be out on Wednesday.