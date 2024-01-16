Mysuru sculptor’s Ram Lalla is the chosen one

MYSURU: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday announced that the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The trust had shortlisted three idols for installation in Ayodhya. A week ago, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Yogiraj’s family members confirmed the selection. However, the trust clarified that it had only shortlisted three idols and had not finalised Yogiraj’s work.

Finally, the trust announced its decision on the day of Sankranti, putting to rest all speculations over the selection of Ram Lalla.

A team led by Yogiraj carved the idol using Krishna shila.