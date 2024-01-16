State budget in February, says CM Siddaramaiah

HUBBALLI: In view of the possibility of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections coming into force early this March, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the state budget will be presented in February.

The announcement at Haveri assumes significance as the government has started holding budget consultations with departments and groups.

He said the government has started transferring Rs 2,000 per hectare as interim drought relief to the bank accounts of farmers. Once the state gets aid from the union government, compensation will be given to the affected farmers as per NDRF norms, he added.