Woman flung out of bus due to rash driving in Karnataka, dies

MANGALURU: An elderly woman died after she was thrown out of a bus due to rash and negligent driving of a private bus driver. The incident occurred near Jokatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Monday morning.

Eramma, a 65-year-old woman, was travelling with her daughter to Surathkal in a private bus. When the bus reached the service station near Jokatte Cross around 10am, the driver of the bus applied sudden brakes in a rash manner due to which Eramma who was sitting on the front seat beside the driver fell off from the bus.

Further, the rear wheel of the bus ran over Eramma, resulting in severe head injury killing her on the spot. Mangaluru traffic police have booked the driver of the bus Anil John Lobo for rash and negligent driving.

A case has been booked by Mangaluru Traffic North Police station.