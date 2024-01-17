32 lakh flowers used to make Basavanna bust for Lalbagh show

BENGALURU: This Republic Day, 12th century social reformer Basavanna will hold the pride of place at the 215th edition of the Lalbagh Flower Show. Visitors to the show will be greeted by a bust of the philosopher-poet, created with a whooping 32 lakh flowers and plants of 68 varieties.
Shamla Iqbal, secretary, Horticulture Department, said apart from the bust of Basavanna, floral replicas of Anubhava Mantapa (parliament) and a 10-feet statue of Basavanna in a Vachana writing pose will also be on display.
The 11-day-show will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.
The Anubhava Mantapa will be 34-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall created with 1.5 lakh cut roses of three colours, Chrysanthemum flowers in yellow, pink and white and 1.85 lakh Gamphrina flowers.
The flowers will be replaced after six days to retain the freshness and the look.
Another attraction will be a model of Aikya Mantapa measuring 10x10-ft wide and 16-feet-high, built with 3.5 lakh flowers like roses and marigolds.
Besides, statues of Akka Mahadevi, Allama Prabhu, Chennabasavanna, Akka Nagalambike, Madivala Machideva, Kumbara Gundanna and others will be on display along with information on their works. The organisers have also come up with Ishtalinga artwork using 1.5 lakh plants.
Horticulture Director Ramesh D S said 32 lakh flowers and plants have been used for the Basavanna bust. Hybrid flowers have been sourced from Taiwan, Thailand and South America.
Entry fee
Rs 80 on weekdays
Rs 100 on weekends
Rs 30 for kids under 12 years
Free for school students coming in uniform
- 300 selected vachanas of Basavanna and his followers will be displayed at 300 places in Lal Bagh
- Show timings: 6 am to 6.30 pm