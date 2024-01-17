Activists beat up man at store in Dharwad; police deny moral policing

DHARWAD: An alleged moral policing incident occurred at a reputed business establishment in Dharwad, but the police denied it.

It is said that a group of right wing activists barged into the business establishment and beat up a man from the minority community. The activists alleged that the man would take down the phone numbers of Hindu girls and women visiting the shop, video call them and later blackmail them using their photos.

They claimed that they had seen such photos and videos on the man’s mobile phone.

Activists said it was not a case of moral policing as the police arrived at the spot immediately and questioned the man.

Hubballi-Dharwad DCP Rajeev M too said it was not a moral policing incident as they arrived at the spot immediately. The activists were also taken to the police station for questioning, he added.

But none of the alleged victims have come forward to file complaints, he said.

An investigation will be conducted, he added.

The business establishment manager said they did not witness any such incident and it might have occurred outside the store.

He also did not give any information about his employee.