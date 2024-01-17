BJP MP Siddeshwara behind Rs 500 crore hawala transactions: Davanagere Congress

DAVANAGERE: Members of the Davanagere district Congress on Tuesday demanded an investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Income Tax Department into hawala transactions allegedly carried out by Davanagere BJP MP Dr GM Siddeshwara.

Addressing protesters at Ambedkar Circle in the city, District Congress Committee president HB Manjappa alleged that hawala transactions amounting to over Rs 500 crore have been carried out in the last eight to 10 years and the truth will come out with a proper investigation.

Congress workers submitted a memorandum to income tax officials at their office on Hadadi Road and demanded an investigation.

Manjappa alleged that Dr Siddeshwara’s car driver Swamy and the driver’s wife Anupama alleged that the MP has been transporting huge sums of cash that he got as commission in his car. A complaint has been filed at the Upparpet police station in Bengaluru, he added.