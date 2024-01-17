Experts hopeful as Karnataka sees dip in Covid cases

BENGALURU: A month after the number of Covid positive cases witnessed an uptick, following the discovery of the new variant JN.1, the state is now witnessing a downward trend in the number of active positive cases, test positivity rate, and hospitalisation. Experts say that the trend and the data recorded in the last few days is encouraging.
The state witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases by mid-December.
The number of tests being conducted also ramped up from around 700 tests per day to 8,000 per day. From just 79 active cases on December 19, 2023, the cases kept swelling till it reached 1,000 positive cases by December 31, and by Jauary 4, the cases had reached 1240.
From then on, the number of active cases saw a downward trend. By January 10, the active cases stood at 974 and on Tuesday (16th Jan) the cases are down to 751.
With around 6,143 tests done, there are 63 positive cases reported on Tuesday, and 36 people were admitted at both, private and government hospitals across the state. The positivity rate is reported to be at 1.02 per cent, and no deaths were reported.
Dr Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, told TNIE, “We are seeing a downward trend in the positivity rate, number of active cases, and hospitalisations. The infection is trending down.” He said that a similar scenario was seen in Kerala a few weeks earlier.
“We need to watch the trend, and as of now, in the last few days, the trend has been encouraging. Stay cautious and wait for more information to become available,” said Dr Athreya and added that people should continue to wear masks and take precautions.
Health Commissioner Randeep D attributed the declining trend in positive cases to fewer tests being conducted, due to festivals.
B’luru witnesses highest Covid consultations
Practo, a digital integrated healthcare company, said that from November to December 2023, their platform witnessed a staggering 10X increase in the number of COVID-19 consultations, with a notable spike observed in the last two weeks of December.
Bengaluru contributed to the largest share of consults with a significant 53 percent of consultations coming from the city, followed by Delhi with 15 percent, Hyderabad with 14 percent, Chennai with 7 percent, Mumbai with 5 percent, and Pune with 4 percent.
“The year-end spike (last 2 weeks of December) signifies that the holiday season, which results in many group gatherings and events, could be one of the reasons for a rise in the number of cases,” revealed insights from Practo.