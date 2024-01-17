Experts hopeful as Karnataka sees dip in Covid cases

BENGALURU: A month after the number of Covid positive cases witnessed an uptick, following the discovery of the new variant JN.1, the state is now witnessing a downward trend in the number of active positive cases, test positivity rate, and hospitalisation. Experts say that the trend and the data recorded in the last few days is encouraging.

The state witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases by mid-December.

The number of tests being conducted also ramped up from around 700 tests per day to 8,000 per day. From just 79 active cases on December 19, 2023, the cases kept swelling till it reached 1,000 positive cases by December 31, and by Jauary 4, the cases had reached 1240.

From then on, the number of active cases saw a downward trend. By January 10, the active cases stood at 974 and on Tuesday (16th Jan) the cases are down to 751.

With around 6,143 tests done, there are 63 positive cases reported on Tuesday, and 36 people were admitted at both, private and government hospitals across the state. The positivity rate is reported to be at 1.02 per cent, and no deaths were reported.