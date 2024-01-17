Karnataka: Faithful throng Anjanadri Hills ahead of Ayodhya visit

KOPPAL: Anjaneya temple atop the Anjanadri Hills has been receiving a large number of devotees since last week.

According to sources, the reason for this rush is the devotees are visiting the temple before proceeding to Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram temple on January 22. Anjanadri is regarded as the birthplace of Anjaneya or Hanuman.

Most of the devotees are from Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagar, Ballari, Chitradurga and nearby districts. In all, 50,000 people visited the Anjanadri Hills on the day of Sankranti.

Meanwhile in a press release, Kishkinda Hanumad Janma Bhumi Teerthkshetra Trust chief said the foundation stone for a grand Hanuman temple will be laid at Anjanadri on the day of “prana pratishana” at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Steps are being taken to provide all amenities to devotees visiting the temple at Anjanadri.