PM Modi sleeping while Kannadigas suffering: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a series of posts on social media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the PM sleeps whenever Karnataka requires him the most.

He urged Modi to “wake up, since it was time to ensure the rightful share of Karnataka”.

“PM Modi is always awake for his personal PR and BJP’s campaign, but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.

In a series of posts using #WakeUpPM and #AnswerMadiModi, Siddaramaiah questioned Modi for not responding to the state’s pleas during crises.

He further alleged that Modi sleeps when confronted about the corruption by BJP leaders.

Sharing a poster of Modi sleeping when he has been highlighted about the issues pertaining to the Upper Krishna Project and the Mahadayi row, Siddaramaiah mentioned that while Karnataka thirsts for action, the PM naps on solutions.

“A glimpse of @narendramodi, smiling in his sleep, while giving sleepless nights to Kannadigas,” the CM stated. He also pointed out that when there was Rs 40,000 crore worth of Covid irregularities during the BJP rule, Rs 45 masks were sold for Rs 485, there is no response from the PM.

Further, Siddaramaiah posted: ‘’When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses!

