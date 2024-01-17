Poverty Index shows Kalyana-Karnataka region in poorest light

BENGALURU: The ‘National Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Report: A Progressive Review 2023’ has found four districts of Kalyana-Karnataka region — Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Koppal — to be the poorest in the state.

The report, released by the Central government on Tuesday, states that although Yadgir improved by 16.3% in change in proportion of multi-dimensionally poor population (a category called ‘Change over time for head count ratio’ in the index) between 2015-16 and 2019-21, it still remained the poorest district in Karnataka; while Kalaburagi — AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district — did not fare that well in terms of getting people out of poverty. It recorded a fall of 2.47% in poverty.

According to the report, the state’s overall percentage fall in poverty is 7.58% as against 12.77% in 2015-16.

In terms of the intensity of poverty — which measures the average deprivation among the people living in multi-dimensional poverty — the score improved from about 47.14% compared to 44.39% in 2015-16.

The report was prepared and released by NITI Aayog and jointly published by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).