CM Siddaramaiah warns Maharashtra government over health scheme in border villages

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday warned the Maharashtra government against letting its officials enter Karnataka to implement the health insurance scheme which the neighbouring state is planning in 865 border villages of Karnataka.

To questions from reporters in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah said, “Our chief secretary has spoken to his counterpart in Maharashtra, asking them not to enter Karnataka.’’

The state government has already initiated measures to stop Maharashtra from going ahead with its insurance scheme, which is aimed at helping the large Marathi population staying in those villages.

Last week, Karnataka authorities closed several outlets that were opened to help people enrol under the scheme.

The CM said he was fortunate to lay the foundation stone for the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School in Sangolli near Belagavi during his previous tenure, and he has inaugurated it as CM now.