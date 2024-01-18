Ex-MLA furnished fake caste certificate to contest election: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that no fault can be found with the findings of the District Caste Verification Committee (DCVC) which categorically stated that former Mulbagal MLA G Manjunatha does not belong to Budaga Jangama, a Scheduled Caste, but to Byragi caste, which comes under OBC.

“It is a clear case that the petitioner contested the election on a caste certificate, which was on the face of it false, and became a lawmaker even, by stealing away a constituency that was meant for a person genuinely belonging to a Scheduled Caste. It is this act that fringes on the borders of fraud in the Constitution. Therefore, action against the petitioner must ensue, which I leave it open to the state to initiate, bearing in mind the observations made in the course of the order, in accordance with law,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

The court passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by Manjunatha, questioning the findings of the report dated Oct 27, 2021, submitted by the DCVC which declared that he does not belong to Budaga Jangama caste. “It is an admitted fact that none of the relatives of the petitioner who have deposed before the DCVC have secured any caste certificate as belonging to Budaga Jangama caste.